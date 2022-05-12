Larry W. Fox

Larry Fox, age 78, of Goodhue, died Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, at his home.
Larry Wesley Fox was born on December 7, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Harold and Delores (Swanson) Fox. He moved with his family to Red Wing when he was two years old and attended Vasa Elementary school and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1964. Larry received a bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics and Soil Conservation from the University of Minnesota, in 1966. On Sept. 5, 1964, Larry was united in marriage to his best friend Janelle Berg, in Red Wing. Larry worked in agriculture all of his career, starting in 1966, as a salesman and district manager for MoorMan’s Feed Co; before starting his own business, Fox Ag, and finally as a Key Sales Manager for Alpine/Eco Quest, until retiring in 2001.
He was a member of Minneola Lutheran Church. Hobbies included playing cards, watching all kinds of sports, westerns on tv, playing church league softball, and bowling in his younger years. He sponsored a bowling team in Red Wing for several years. Larry and Janelle enjoyed traveling, both for business and pleasure.
Survivors include his wife Janelle, children Corey (Pamela) Fox, Dean (Karen) Fox, and Julie (Micah) Hoyt; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sisters Karen Collins and Karleen Henderson; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Delores, and his Son Timothy.
Memorial services for family and close friends will be held at Minneola Lutheran Church. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing. Lundberg Funeral Home is assisting the family, and online condolences are welcome at www.LundbergFuneral.com.
