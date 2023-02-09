Larry L. Tellinghuisen, 86, of Red Wing, MN, died Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by family. He was born January 15, 1937, in Tyler, Minnesota the son of Emil and Lora (Heldt) Tellinghuisen and graduated from Pipestone High School in 1955. He enlisted in the US Army in 1955 and served as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division until 1958 when he was honorably discharged. He married Hildegard Schmitt and they later divorced. On September 27, 1979, he was united in marriage to Carleen Novek and they made their home in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin before moving to Red Wing in 2013. He enjoyed playing ball, shooting pool, camping, horseback riding, golfing and boating. He moved to Red Wing, MN in 1959 to build boats and later went to work for Red Wing Shoe, where he retired from. He is survived by his wife, Carleen; 4 children, Robert (Sharon) Tellinghuisen, Cindy Tellinghuisen, Corey (Samantha) Novek and Tracy Novek; 6 grandchildren, Vanessa (Zach) Betcher, Katarina (Darsen Ringling) Giovannoni, Victoria (Tyler) Kay, Angela (Tyler Burgess) Novek and Jordan (Emily) Brock and Austin Brock; 8 great-grandchildren, Rosabelle, Rhaiella, Zaylan, Reece, Chloe, Briggs, Brayden and Hailey and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Earl. A private burial will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Red Wing Mayo Hospice. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Larry Tellinghuisen
