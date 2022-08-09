April 17, 1954 - Aug. 6, 2022
RED WING, Minn. - Larry A. Lodermeier, 68, Red Wing, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 6, in Wyoming, Minn..
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, at St. Columbkill Catholic Church in Belle Creek Minn. Visitation will continue from 10-11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 12, at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral and Cremation Services.
