Kevin Greg Brodigan, 62, of Woodbury and formerly of Red Wing, died Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. He was born August 17, 1960, in Moorhead, Minnesota to Edward and Carolyn (Ous) Brodigan. He grew up between South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota and attended Red Wing Central High School, class of 1978. He enlisted in the US Navy, serving from 1979 until he was honorably discharged in 1983. He received his HVAC degree and had worked several places, including Treasure Island Casino, Jackpot Junction Casino, MN Zoo, Minneapolis VA and MN VA Home in Hastings, working in the building and utility maintenance departments. He retired at the age of 60, due to health reasons. Kevin enjoyed fishing, taking fishing trips to Walker, MN and he also loved camping. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Brodigan of Red Wing; 2 siblings, Kathryn (Alfred) Stewart of Red Wing and Darren “Casey” Brodigan of Woodbury; niece, Kelly Stewart of Red Wing and nephew, Justin Stewart of Delano and a step-niece and nephew, Cassie (Keith) Safe of Goodhue and Alex (Jamie) Franz of Red Wing. He was preceded in death by his father, Edward; brother, Patrick; and sister-in-law, Shelly Brodigan. A celebration of life for Kevin will be held this summer. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
Kevin Brodigan
