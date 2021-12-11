Kenneth G. Daley, 82, Welch, died Tuesday December 7th in his home. He was born January 20th, 1939, in Red Wing to Charles Freeman Daley and Helen Catherine (Olson) Daley and attended Southern Minnesota School of Agriculture in Waseca, Minnesota. He served in the Army National Guards in the 1960s.
He married Faye Margaret Hawkenson on Sept. 20th, 1958. They made their home in Welch, Minnesota. Kenneth farmed in the Welch area and in Wisconsin and drove snowplow in the winter.
Together they ran, Green Acres, a produce business near Bay City Wisconsin in the 1980s. He worked at Treasure Island Casino prior to retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; two brothers, Lowell Daley and Bernard Daley. He is survived by five children; Kane (Donna) Daley of Oklahoma, Karrie (Mike) Siegfried of Faribault, Kelly (Diane) Daley of Miesville, Karin (Jim) Kikimoto of Idaho, Gunnar (Jamie) Daley of Wisconsin; grandchildren; great grandchildren; brothers Duane (Janet) Daley and Dan (Linda) Daley, and sisters Kathy (Keith) Sebien, and Diane Perrier; nieces and nephews.
A burial ceremony, for immediate family, is planned for Dec. 18th, 2021 at Cross of Christ Church Cemetery in Welch with Pastor Daniel Nordin officiating.
