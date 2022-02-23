Kenneth E. Anderson, 90, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022 at the Kingswood Retirement Home in Kansas City. Kenneth was born in Red Wing, Minnesota to Vernice and Elvira Anderson. He grew up in Hager City, WI where he attended Ellsworth High School and played football. In 1951, Ken enlisted in the Air Force. While stationed in London in 1951, he met and married the love of his life, Rita Mary Eccles. Rita was born in Lancaster, England. As a young girl she moved to London where she endured the bombing of WWII. When they met, Ken was a USAF Sgt. from Hager City, WI. They had four children and enjoyed a marriage of 57 years. In 1954, the family moved to Red Wing, MN until Ken resumed his career in the Air Force in 1955. The military took their family around the world to Minneapolis, Nagoya, Japan, Okinawa, Chateauroux, France, Omaha, NE, High Wycombe, England, Fort Worth, TX, Goose Bay, Labrador and Kansas City, MO. They resided in Kansas City since 1971. After retirement from the Air Force, Ken worked for the City of Kansas City, MO for ten years in their Codes Inspection Department. During his tenure he attained certification for electrical, plumbing, mechanical, fire protection and elevator building codes as part of the National Certification program for construction code inspectors. Ken spent his life always trying to better himself to serve others. Later, he assumed the role of Code Administrator for the City of Leawood. Ken was an avid bowler and he enjoyed supporting the activities of his children and grandchildren attending their many sports events, concerts, scout activities and other school events. Ken was an active member at Lord of Love Lutheran Church in Belton, MO. Sadly, on March 2, 2009, Rita passed. Ken is survived by daughters Linda Latimer, Karen Anderson, and Debra Kirk; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his wife Rita, a son Larry, two grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A funeral service with full military honors took place February 21,2022 at Mount Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home in Kansas City, MO.
Kenneth E. Anderson
