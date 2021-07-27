Kenneth Anderson

Kenneth Wayne Anderson, age 62 of Hager City, WI, passed away July 25, 2021 at the Ellsworth Health Services. Kenneth was born October 3, 1958 in Red Wing, MN to Wayne and Rochelle (Dopkins) Anderson. He graduated from Ellsworth High School with the Class of 1977. Ken’s life was blessed with a son, Logan James. Ken enjoyed his work as a Field Technician for Ag Source and the camaraderie he shared with the many local farmers he was blessed to work with.
Ken was a sports enthusiast, who loved watching and cheering on the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers. He always cherished the memories of his time playing high school football. Ken was especially proud of his son, Logan and never missed a sporting event or game of his. Not only was Ken a wonderful father, but a proud grandfather. He was honored with the title of “Grandpa,” and was delighted in the opportunity to meet his first and only grandson before he passed away. Ken enjoyed his time mowing lawns for others and cruising around in his side-by-side.
Ken will remain in the hearts of his son, Logan (Megan) Anderson; grandson, Croy Anderson; mother of Ken’s only son, Denise Reinke; father, Wayne Anderson; siblings, Kathy (Dan) Enberg, Rand (Ellen Meier) Anderson and Lisa (Lawren) Duncan; along with many dear nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rochelle Anderson; grandparents, Archie and Myrtle Anderson and Lyman and Aletha Dopkins.
A Celebration of Ken’s life will take place Saturday, September 11, 2021 from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM at the Anderson Family Farm, N3540 County Road K in rural Hager City. A private family burial will be held at Bethel Covenant Cemetery.
Services have been entrusted to the O’Connell-Benedict Family Funeral Home of Ellsworth (715) 273-4421. www.oconnellbenedict.com
