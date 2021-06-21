Kelly Jo Kocurek

Kelly Jo Marie Kocurek, age 36 passed away May 23, 2021.
Funeral service will be 11 am, Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 400 West 9th Street, Hastings. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th Street S., Cottage Grove as well as one hour prior to the service at church.
Kelly was a loving, generous, intelligent, fun loving person. She loved her family and her daughters dearly. Her nieces and nephews enjoyed doing crafts and doing things that they enjoyed doing. She had an irresistible laugh and brought joy to so many lives.
She is survived by her daughters Kaya Felt and Rilee Karpen; mother Lynda Dahl; father Warren Kocurek; siblings Chris (Deanna) Dahl, Kyle Kocurek and Cody Dahl; grandparents Minnie Davidsaver and Lorraine Dahl; nieces and nephew Elise, Taylor and Jacob Kocurek, Lexey, Laney and Layla Dahl; uncle Jim Dahl; aunt Tammy Dahl; half siblings Jeanette and Jennifer Kocurek and Warren Kocurek Jr. as well as numerous cousins and extended family. She is preceded in death by her grandpas Allen Dahl and Dale Davidsaver; aunts Sandy and Amanda Dahl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.