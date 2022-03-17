Keith Dahn

Keith Allen Dahn, 68, of Miesville, MN passed away at his home on March 15, 2022 with his wife, Sue by his side.
He was born July 31, 1953 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Dell and Doris (Hoikke) Dahn. Keith grew up in Inver Grove Heights and graduated from Simley High School with the class of 1971.
During high school, Keith began working construction with the family business, spent time at Ames Construction Co. and in 1991 he and Sue started Dahn Construction. Keith enjoyed his work and was a dedicated and talented craftsman. He was loyal to his clients and had a standard in his performance that was respected by many throughout the years.
When not focusing on projects, Keith enjoyed spending time at the cabin in Kellogg, MN and his property in Bruno, MN. He liked snowmobiling, boating on the river when possible and traveling with Sue.
Keith had a generous spirit and throughout his life was able to passionately give to the Union Gospel Mission, Miesville Fire Department, the Minnesota Veterans Home, and many other organizations. He was a proud member of the Local 49B and the Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club. His personality, creativity and craftsmanship will be missed by many.
Keith is survived by his wife, Susan (Watland) together 32 years, and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice, Especially Brandon and Adrianna, for the care and compassion they shared for Keith.
For online guestbook visit, www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings is assisting the family.
