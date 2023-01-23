Kathleen Malinchoc

Kathleen Jane Dungey Malinchoc was born November 15, 1951, in Warsaw, NY to Gordon and Barbara Kessler Dungey. Gordon moved the family to Auburn (NY) where his father, Everett, founded Auburn Leathercrafters and Barbara managed a household that was to include Kathleen’s six younger brothers and a sister. Kathleen’s exuberant life ended Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in her home in Red Wing, MN, when she died suddenly, but peacefully, of a cardiac arrest.
Kathleen attended Auburn East High, where she studied abroad in Peru. She earned a BA from SUNY Potsdam (Foreign Language), a MA from Syracuse University (Vocational and Marriage and Family Therapy), and later an MSW from St Thomas University (LICSW). In Rochester, NY, she attended the National Technical Institute for the Deaf to train in ASL where she met her husband, Michael. Beginning as a Vista Volunteer, Kathleen advocated for social justice. Professionally, she worked as a social worker, teacher, wellness coach, and therapist.
Upon retiring in 2020, she moved to Red Wing, MN to be near her eldest daughter, Zoe (Richard). She is also survived by her daughter Sasha (Justin), and son, Alex (Abby). She immersed herself in community work, and served Christ Episcopal (choir), the Care Clinic (bilingual diabetes group facilitator), the League of Women Voters, an informal artists group, and in contemplating the Course in Miracles.
Kathleen battled a debilitating, chronic condition but never let it get the best of her. She was at the gym regularly and enjoyed nature walks. She loved people and she loved nature - and was always taking pictures of both. She was set to begin an art class and gearing up to do some serious writing.
Kathleen will be deeply missed by her brothers Bruce (Connie), Walter (Silmara), Byron (Sue), Paul (Kim), Karl (Jill), Alan (Anita), her sister Kimberly (Kevin), and many extended family. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Scott (Sherrie). She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, warmth, and enthusiasm for life. Service February 25th at Christ Episcopal Church at 1pm in Red Wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.