Katherine Norgaard Mezger, 69, of Lampasas, TX died on Friday, May 6, 2022. Born in Red Wing, MN to Joan and O.H. Norgaard, Katherine passed after a 31-month battle with non-smoker lung cancer.
She graduated from Red Wing, HS in 1970 and from Augustana College, Sioux Falls, SD. with a B.A. in Elementary and Deaf Education. Katherine met William Carl (Bill) Mezger while on her first teaching job in Honolulu. They married at Waimea Falls Park on Oahu’s North Shore in 1977. From that time forward, Hawaii remained a lifelong “go-to” place for the Mezgers.
Katherine loved her 36-year career as an educator of the deaf and hard-of-hearing. She worked in Lampasas and the Killeen area with hearing-impaired students ranging from birth to high school ages. She was passionate about working on Vision Lampasas committee projects. One of the founders of the downtown Mural Project, Katherine participated in painting all 13 of the original Vision Lampasas murals. Katherine was instrumental in bringing a festive light display to Lampasas and since 2014 served as an active Co-chair of “Christmas on the Creek”. She enjoyed painting book-themed children’s chairs for the Lampasas Public Library fundraiser. Katherine was devoted to her “Buddies,” fellow gym rats and dear friends. Participating in a small Bible study group was very significant to her and brought The Word nearer and dearer. She and Bill also loved adventures RV-ing in their Airstream. Her growing-up years were divided between Red Wing, MN, and Hayward, WI at the family summer cabin. Her sisters have always been her best friends.
Besides spending time with her Minnesota and Texas family and friends, Katherine’s greatest joy was being called “Granna” to her grandchildren. In addition to Bill, she is survived by a daughter, Lacy Ann Mezger Hart of Lampasas; son, Matthew H. Mezger (Kristi) of Stamford, TX; son, William C. Mezger of Lampasas; grandchildren, Olivia Joan Hart, Chase William Hart, and bonus granddaughter, Imajen Andrade. Her family was the light of her life.
She is also survived by her mother, Joan Norgaard of Red Wing, MN; sisters, Marjorie Grier of Richmond, VA, and Ann Smereczniak (John) of Red Wing, MN; brother-in-law, James Mezger (Janet) of Salado, TX; niece and nephews, Andrew Healy, Ben, Philip, and Alex Smereczniak, John Mezger, and Melissa Mezger Koehler. She was preceded in death by her father, brother-in-law, Les Mezger, mother-in-law and father-in-law, Alwayne Mezger and John L. Mezger, and brother-in-law, Frank Grier.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Grace Fellowship Church, 2974 US-281, Lampasas. A video of the service will be available after 5 p.m. that day at www.sneedfuneralchapel.com. Interment will be at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lampasas, where Katherine will be buried beneath the limestone cross lovingly carved for her by Mezger Stone. Katherine requested memorials be made to “Christmas on the Creek” www.visionlampasas.org (Click on Mission Statement, scroll to “donate”, select Christmas on the Creek and pay as you choose; checks can also be mailed to the address for Vision Lampasas), or to Lampasas Boys & Girls Club (www.bgctx.org Select Lampasas location).
