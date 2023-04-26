Katherine Ann Yeagley

Katherine Ann Yeagley, 73, passed away on April 17th, 2023 in LaCrosse, WI. Katherine was born in Washington D.C. to Herbert and Sue Yeagley on December 27th, 1949.

Preceded by her parents Herb and Sue Yeagley.

She will be missed deeply by those closest to her, sisters Susy, Nancy and Sally; nieces, nephews and their children and daughter Annie, son in law Vinny and granddaughters Isabella, Aurora and Eleanor.

Memorial open house will be May 6th at 1pm at 901 S Park St Red Wing, MN

