Katherine Ann Yeagley

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. .Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers. Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or continue falling from their crest over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 683.0 feet, Lock and Dam 3 may end operations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 683.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 AM CDT Wednesday was 683.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 682.0 feet next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 680.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 683.1 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. .Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers. Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or continue falling from their crest over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE). * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 830 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 18.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 830 AM CDT Wednesday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.8 feet. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 18.9 feet on 04/18/1951. &&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa... Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford, Allamakee and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford and Allamakee Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and Pepin Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late this afternoon. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Lake City. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19.2 feet, The intersection of South Oak Street and Camp Lakeview Road is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 19.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 17.1 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.0 feet on 04/11/1997. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&

...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Sibley, Scott and Le Sueur Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Blue Earth, Nicollet and Brown Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. South Fork Crow River at Delano affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Hennepin and Wright Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 169 in Champlin affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. Mississippi River at Hwy 610 in Brooklyn Park affecting Hennepin and Anoka Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Mississippi River at St. Cloud affecting Wright, Stearns and Sherburne Counties. Chippewa River at Durand affecting Buffalo, Dunn and Pepin Counties. Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Dakota and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Granite Falls HWY 212 affecting Chippewa, Renville and Yellow Medicine Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing L/D 3 affecting Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Red Wing affecting Pierce and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at St. Paul affecting Washington, Dakota and Ramsey Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 (COE) affecting Washington, Pierce, Dakota and Goodhue Counties. St Croix River at Stillwater affecting St. Croix, Pierce and Washington Counties. ...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Chippewa, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties. .Daily light rain chances are expected for most of the region through the end of the week. However, forecast precipitation amounts are currently not significant enough to cause rises of area rivers. Thus, rivers will either begin cresting or continue falling from their crest over the next few days. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Red Wing. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Red Wing Milling Company may experience basement flooding and begin pumping. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 815 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 16.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 815 AM CDT Wednesday was 16.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 15.1 feet next Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/17/1951. &&