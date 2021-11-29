July 12, 1980
-
Nov. 27, 2021
HASTINGS, Minn. - Kate Block, 41, Hastings, Minn., died Saturday, Nov. 27, in Regina Medical Center.
A gathering of family and friends will be from noon to 2 p.m., with a time of remembrance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, at Mahn Family Funeral Home in Red Wing, Minn. A reception will follow at The Bluffs Bar and Grill in Hager City, Wis.
Arrangements by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
