Karl Brunner

Karl Edward Brunner, 93, of Red Wing, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Lake City Care Center where he has resided for the past month. He was born on June 26, 1928, in Red Wing to Edward and Edna (Peper) Brunner. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1946. Following graduation he worked for Hi Park Dairy. On May 31, 1952, he was united in marriage to Ruth Ann Koller. They lived in Red Wing where he worked for 35 years at the Minnesota Correctional Facility retiring in 1986. He was a member of First United Methodist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, belonging to the Red Wing Wildlife League, Ducks Unlimited, Minnesota Waterfowl Association and the Delta Waterfowl. He enjoyed all sports, especially baseball, where he coached Little League Baseball, played for the Red Wing Aces, and was a member of the Red Wing Baseball Association. He also was a member of the Red Wing Elks BPOE #845 and the Red Men Club. In his spare time, you would find him gardening. He was famous for his many tomato plants that he would plant each year and sharing them with his family and many friends. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Ruthie Brunner of Red Wing; two children, Kory Brunner and Kari Gadient both of Red Wing; two grandsons, Isaac and Simon Gadient; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Lloyd Brunner.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing. Memorials are preferred to the Red Wing Environmental Learning Center or the Red Wing Baseball Association. Arrangements made by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.