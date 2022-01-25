Karen Wells DeFoe

Weather Alert

...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... .Air temperatures will drop into the -20s tonight. Southerly winds will increase late tonight and wind chills are expected to drop to around 40 below across much of Minnesota, and as cold as the -30s in the metro and across western Wisconsin. Another Wind Chill Warning is in effect tonight and early Wednesday across central and southern Minnesota, except for the Twin Cities metro. A Wind Chill Advisory remains in effect for the Twin Cities metro and western Wisconsin through Wednesday morning. ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&