Karen Wells DeFoe

Karen “Maza Waka Win” Phyills Wells DeFoe, died Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Tinta Wita Tipi Senior Living Community. She was a member of the Prairie Island Indian Community.
Karen was born June 14, 1957 to Wallace Sr. and Gertrude (James) Wells in Red Wing. She grew up in Prairie Island and in her youth was a traditional dancer. She raised 5 children and was a loving grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook and even moved to Florida for a few years to attend Culinary School. She will be remembered for her incredible fry bread.
She will be missed by many, including her children; Erika Wells, Rosalind (Eric) Walker, Madeline Wells, and Katherine Wells; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings, Cliff Owen, Ray Owen, Mike Owen, Duane (Timya) Owen and Dwight Wells; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Randy De Foe; son, Erik Wells, siblings, Art Owen, Wally Wells, Jr., Clayton Wells, Randy Wells, Brenda Owen-Milano, and Linda Owen; and her parents.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, January 28, 2022 at Treasure Island’s Paradise Cove with visitation starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 and continuing until the time of the funeral. Masks are required. Arrangements with the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.