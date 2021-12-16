Karen M. Hanson, age 55 of Welch, died peacefully at Regina Medical Center in Hastings on Wednesday afternoon, December 15, 2021 following a battle with MS.
Karen Marie, the daughter of Richard and Elizabeth (Beedle) Hanson, was born on March 7, 1966, at St. John’s Hospital in St. Paul. For the first few years of her education, Karen attended Sibley School, then Hastings, and graduated from Red Wing High School with the class of 1984. She began working at Fred’s Tire on West 7th, and with the assistance of her mom, was introduced to Mortgage Banking. She continued to work for various locations until her diagnosis with MS forced her to no longer work. Karen loved driving her 2008 Mustang GT around, traveling to see family and friends, and was truly a professional shopper. Even in her many health struggles, she was always funny and feisty!
She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth; and by her grandparents on both sides.
Karen is survived by her son, Aaron Hanson; father, Dick Hanson; brothers, Ricky Hanson and David (Lori) Hanson; three nephews, Dominic, Peyton, David James; and by many other relatives and friends.
In keeping with Karen’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
For guestbook and further information, please visit www.hastingsmnfuneral.com
Arrangements are being completed by Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel of Hastings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.