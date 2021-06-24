Karen M. Frederick

Karen Marie Frederick, 78, of Red Wing, died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Regina Medical Center in Hastings. She was born November 13, 1942, in Red Wing, to Norman and Anna Lou (Voth) Lohman. She grew up in Red Wing and attended St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, where she was baptized and confirmed, and was a 1960 graduate of Red Wing Central High School. For several years, she worked as an LPN at Bethesda and St. John’s Hospitals in St. Paul and at the White Bear Lake Clinic for Dr. Briggs and Dr. Henderson. She returned to Red Wing and was employed at St. John’s Hospital. After a health incident in the 80’s she was no longer able to work as a nurse but later worked several years for RW IRC.  Karen had 2 children and 3 grandchildren that she was very proud of and was always interested in hearing what the grandchildren were up to. She lived at Jordan Towers for many years, and made many friends there. She enjoyed shopping, putting puzzles together, and talking on the phone with friends. She also enjoyed reading and doing devotions  She is survived by her son, Michael (Incha) Frederick and their daughter, Michelle of Korea; her daughter Tracy (Jeff) Faster of Hudson and her children, Dalton and Madison “Maddy”; 4 siblings, Lee (Bonnie) Lohmann of Red Wing, Lora (Jim) Gruber of Red Wing, Norma (Jerome) Hanson of Hager City and Terry (Cindy “Yo Baby”) Lohman of Red Wing and many nieces and nephews.  She was preceded in death by her parents.  Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Todd Engel officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com

