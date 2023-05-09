Karen Farrell, age 70, of Coon Rapids, MN, died on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at her home.
Karen Louise Farrell was born on April 6, 1953, in Red Wing, the daughter of Robert and Freda (Herbst) Farrell. She grew up on the family dairy farm in Belle Creek and graduated from Goodhue High School in 1971. Following graduation, she attended Anoka Ramsey Community College where she received a degree and worked as an LPN. She went on to the University of St. Francis in Illinois, earning a bachelor’s degree in Nursing. Karen worked as an RN for North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, for 39 years, retiring in 2020. She enjoyed traveling, genealogy, all kinds of crafting, especially card making. She also did volunteer work, both with blood donations and in the Nurse’s Union at the Minnesota State Fair. Karen was loved by her family and made each of them feel special. She was known for having a very kind heart.
Survivors include her sister Sally (Joe) Dick, brother Glenn Farrell, sisters-in-law Paula Farrell and Lyubov “Luba” Farrell, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Don Farrell and Gary (Patricia) Farrell, and sister-in-law Irene Farrell.
Memorials may be directed to the Goodhue Historical Society.
A memorial mass will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 11:00 am, at St. Columbkill Catholic Church, 36483 County 47 Blvd, Goodhue, MN 55027. There will be a visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in the Burnside Cemetery, Red Wing. The memorial service will be live streamed and may be seen on Karen’s obituary page at www.lundbergfuneral.com, where online condolences are also welcome.
