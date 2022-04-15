Karen E. Nybo

Karen Elizabeth Nybo, 84, of Red Wing, died Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Deer Crest. She was born January 8, 1938, in Red Wing, to Larry and Helen (Wiberg) Schendel. She was a 1956 graduate of Red Wing Central High School and a 1960 graduate of Gustavus Adolphus, where she received a degree in Education. On June 25, 1960, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Robert Nybo, at First Lutheran Church. She taught as a second-grade teacher and then as a kindergarten teacher at Washington and Burnside until her retirement in 1991, due to health reasons. She was a life-long and faithful member of First Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Women of ELCA. She was also a very service-orientated person, giving her time to visit shut-ins and making birthday cakes for the residents at the Correctional Facility. Throughout her life, Karen enjoyed traveling the world—with her sister, her mother and her husband. She loved to plant flowers, be outdoors and was a true steward of the Earth. She also collected Red Wing Pottery, and had been a member of the RW Collectors Society. She and her high school friends had a long-standing card club and Karen also was in a bridge club. For many years, she and Bob spent summers at their cabin near Two Rivers, Wisconsin, where they enjoyed hosting family and friends. She is survived by her husband, Robert Lee Nybo; sons, Chris Nybo and Tim (Marisa) Nybo; daughter, Liza (Joel Holzman) Nybo; grandchildren, Austin, Anika, Anders, Skylar and Josie; siblings, Connie Otteson, Hopie (Steve) Friese and Peter (Marilyn) Schendel. She was also a beloved aunt to many. She is preceded in death by her parents, Larry Schendel and Helen Schendel Sabean and brothers, Dan and Mike Schendel. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022 at First Lutheran Church with Rev. Arthur Sharot officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 24, 2022 at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials are preferred to the Environmental Learning Center or Women of the ELCA. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Karen E. Nybo
