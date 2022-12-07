Karen Brunkhorst

Karen Lee Brunkhorst, 62, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022, after a brief illness, at Mayo Clinic Campus, Methodist Hospital in Rochester. She was born April 16, 1960, in Red Wing, to LaVerne and Marilyn (Bottolfson) Klingensmith. She graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1978 and was united in marriage to Richard Brunkhorst, Jr. at Bethel Covenant Church on July 8, 1978. She worked at Buchanan Grocery Store in Red Wing until her passing, having worked there for over 30 years. She took pride in taking care of the customers and made the famous Buchanan’s potato salad. She enjoyed going to the cabin in Spooner, Wisconsin; planting her flowers; feeding the humming birds and orioles and watching game shows. Above all, family was most important to her.
She is survived by her husband, Richard Brunkhorst, Jr.; two children, Jennifer (Ben) Stern and Richard Brunkhorst, III all of Red Wing; grandchildren, Kaleb (Sydney) Stern, Cameron (Iran Parra) Stern, Haley Stern and Karlee Brunkhorst; one sister, Kathy (Joe) Pechacek of Ellsworth; several nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends along with her dog, Frankie and cat DB. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Karla Colegrove.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing. Memorials are preferred to the Goodhue County Humane Society.
