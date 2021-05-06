Kae Marie Roberts, age 88 of Maiden Rock, WI, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Mayo Clinic St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester, MN. Kae was born on November 2, 1932, in Wabasha, MN. Kae lived in Wabasha, Kasson, Pine Island and Red Wing, MN, and Maiden Rock, WI. Kae was united in marriage to Norman E. Roberts on October 1, 1952 in Plainview, MN at the Lutheran Church. Following their marriage, Kae and Norman lived in Pine Island, MN for six years and then moved to Wabasha, MN. Kae was a limited licensed hard shell egg grader for the State of Minnesota and worked for the Wabasha Egg Company. Following these years, Kae was employed at Winona Glove Company as a sewer. Kae traveled a lot with Norman as he was a construction worker. Kae’s hobbies included crocheting, sewing, and knitting. Kae was preceded in death by her parents, Carl John Munson, SR. and Alma Ruth (Gilbert) Munson; her husband, Norman Edward Roberts; grandson, Norman Anderson; sister, Judith Ann (Ronald) Krueger; and sister-in-law, Hildegarde Munson. Kae is survived by her daughter, Norma Jane (Bruce) Payton of Maiden Rock, WI; brothers, Carl John Munson, JR, of Red Wing, MN, and Gilbert Charles Munson, of Bangor, WI; granddaughter, Chris (Mike) Minnix of Lakeland, FL; and 8 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11 am at the Maiden Rock United Methodist Church and streamed live through the link located at https://bakken-young.com/kae-roberts-05-04-2021/. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 from 4-7 pm and on Wednesday from 10-11 am at the Maiden Rock United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Maiden Rock Cemetery. Arrangements are with Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services.
Kae Marie Roberts
