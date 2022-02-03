June Levers

June Louella Levers, 91, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Mayo Health Systems, Red Wing. She was born on November 28, 1930, in Waterloo, Iowa to Floyd and Ella (Steggall) Bard. She graduated from East High School in Waterloo and then worked at Rath Packing, the Dairy Store and Woolworths. On April 3, 1955, she was united in marriage to Jack Levers. They farmed near Janesville, Iowa where they raised their four children. They moved to Arkansaw, Wisconsin in 1974, where they continued to farm. She and Jack later divorced. In 1982, June moved to Red Wing where she worked at Nybo’s Restaurant and Treasure Island. She was also an Avon Sales Representative. Since September 17, 2014, she has resided at the Seminary Home and St. Crispin Living Community. She was an active member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church where she assisted with Keenagers and worked on the funeral serving committee. She enjoyed gardening, latch hooking, reading and walking, doing seek words puzzles and spending time with her family.
June is survived by her four children, Debbie Petrich of Frontenac, Judy Levers of Red Wing, Billy (Beth) Levers of Prairie du Sac, WI and Jimmy (Cheryl) Levers of Hudson, WI; five grandchildren, Jess and Chris Petrich, Ben Levers and Darren and Dan Dallman; six great grandchildren, Keontay and Keonna Smith, Brantley, Lukas, Eva and Emmet Dallman; one cousin, Pat Weyer of Warrensburg, MO along with several nieces, nephews and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Donna Geer.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Red Wing with Reverend Dana Jackson officiating. Burial will be at a later date at the Porcupine Cemetery near Arkansaw, WI. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. Funeral arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
