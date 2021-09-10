Julie Smith

Julie Ann Smith, of Spring, Texas formerly of Red Wing, Minnesota, passed away Monday September 6, 2021 at Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital in Texas after an 18 month battle with cancer. She was born October 10, 1947 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Edward and Donna (Larsen) Mumford. She grew up in Red Wing and attended St. Joseph’s Catholic grade school before going on to graduate from Red Wing Central High School. She married in October of 1965 and had two sons. They later moved to Cannon Falls and she worked at Sheldahl Inc. in Northfield. In 2004 she left Minnesota and moved to Texas to be closer to her grandchildren.
Growing up she loved horses. While she quit riding when she moved to Texas she still enjoyed living near stables and always kept her saddle close at hand. Near the end of her life, she discovered she loved going to the beach in Galveston, Texas. She liked to keep herself busy with books of crossword puzzles and also spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Todd (Jane) Smith of Cannon Falls, Minnesota and Jason (Michelle) Smith of Magnolia, Texas; five grandchildren, Bonnie (James) Brown of Longmont, Colorado, Destini Smith of Pearland, Texas, Jalyn (David) Hefner of Santa Fe, Texas, Selbi Smith and fiancé Coletyn Hunt of Santa Fe, Texas and Samantha Vallejo of Montgomery, Texas; five great-grandchildren, Summer, Charlie, Kylee, David Jr. and Aurora; brother, Chuck (Rachel) Mumford of Wasilla, Alaska; sister, Karen Mumford and husband Ron Rowland of Fairbanks, Alaska; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and Jeffrey Allen her infant brother.
Funeral service will be 4 p.m., Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing with visitation one hour prior to the service. Graveside service to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
