Julia Newell Marshall

Julia (Julie) Newell Marshall, daughter of Albert M. Marshall, Jr. and Elizabeth (Bets) Marshall, died February 15, 2022 in San Francisco, her home since the early 70’s. She was 74 and succumbed to complications from aplastic anemia, an autoimmune disease of the bone marrow.
She was born in Red Wing, Minnesota December 9, 1947 and attended schools there before graduating from The Barlow School in Amenia, New York. She received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from George Washington University in Washington, DC and Master of Fine Arts from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, moving to California to work as a visual artist in Bay area schools through the LEAP (the Learning in Education through Art Program) soon after. The understandings, ideas, and skills she acquired in elementary and secondary school classrooms became the foundation of the career she went on to forge as a celebrated innovator in the field of art education, exploring the intersections between creativity and cognition, in particular. She earned a doctorate from the University of San Francisco, then tenure and a devoted following in her 30 years as a Professor at San Francisco State University. She published widely in national and international publications, authoring three books with the Teachers College Press of New York, including Studies in Art-Centered Learning Across the Curriculum (with David M. Donahue); Integrating the Visual Arts Across the Curriculum; and Teaching Contemporary Art With Young People (with Connie Stewart and Anne Thulson), as well as The Illustrated Guide to Integrated Learning, wherein she used her own use of visual metaphor to describe how the creative process in art making is as robust a field of inquiry and exploration as in any in the sciences. In 2017 she received the lifetime achievement Lowenfeld Award from the National Art Education Association (NAEA). More recently she had returned full-time to work as a studio artist, and was preparing for a show of her work. She will be remembered for her vibrant spirit, lively presence, wonderfully questioning mind, and quick wit.
Julia is survived by her husband, Leonard Hunter, of San Francisco; two sisters: Caroline Marshall of Washington, DC, and Morley Marshall Knoll, who with her husband Jim lives in Portland, OR; a brother, Paul Marshall, who with his wife Sarah Burton Marshall, lives in Deephaven, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. A brother, Alan Newell Marshall of Detroit, Michigan, preceded her in death.
