Judy Hilleshiem

Judy Jean Hilleshiem, 81, of Red Wing, MN, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Mayo Clinic, St. Marys Campus in Rochester. She was born March 7, 1940, in Mapleton, MN to Lee and Vera (Bybee) Barnhart. She grew up near Hayfield and Rock Dell and graduated from Southern School of Agriculture in Waseca in 1958. Then lived in Rochester, where she worked at Reynolds Wholesale. On August 9, 1959, she married William Hilleshiem at Zumbro Lutheran Church in Rochester. The couple made their home in Red Wing. In 1966 they moved to the farm where Judy has lived ever since. While there she spent most of her time as a homemaker raising her three children. She was a member of the Featherstone Happy Circle Homemakers Group and was a troop leader for the Cannon Valley Girl Scouts. Judy babysat several neighbor kids and family members children. She worked at Kid Duds and Braschler’s Bakery for a short time. Then Judy attended Red Wing Vocational Technical College and earned a secretarial degree in 1995. She had many hobbies over the years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and ceramics. She also enjoyed baking, canning, making homemade ice cream and wine making. Judy loved collecting dolls and enjoyed a good card game. Most of all, she looked forward to spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her three children; Patrick (JoAnn) Hilleshiem, Debra Conrad, and Scott Hilleshiem all of Goodhue; 11 grandchildren, Lee (Tami) Hilleshiem, Leslie (Amanda) Hilleshiem, Bradley (Stephanie) Hilleshiem, Alicia (Quinton) Bryl, Amber Hilleshiem, Jessica (Jesse) Ferguson, Christopher (Britney) Conrad, Cassandra Conrad, Shawna (Darren) Shelton, Hayley Hilleshiem and Stephen Hilleshiem; 13 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Linda (Glen) Simes of North Port, Fl, Leila (Stephen) Ostergard of Shannon, IL, and Dolly (Gary) Glendinning of Smyrna, GA as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William; brother, Merle Barnhart; and sister, Donna Barnhart.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Goodhue. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 7p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, Red Wing and at the church for one hour prior to the service. Burial at Hope Cemetery in Featherstone Township. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.