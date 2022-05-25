Judith Cushing

Judith A. Cushing, 74, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on May 21 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems – Methodist Campus, as the result of advanced COPD.
Judith was born to parents, Elsie and Albert Frettem on August 11, 1947 in Red Wing. She graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1964, attended Winona State College prior to joining the workforce.
Judith married Vance Cushing on August 7, 1971 in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and later gave birth their daughter, Natalie in 1974. Early in her career she was a flight attendant for Northwest Airlines after which she worked as administrative assistant for numerous Red Wing businesses, including the Red Wing Shoe Company, First Presbyterian Church, Amdahl Motors, Lawrence Transportation Services, and she initiated the pilot program for Red Wing Animal Allies.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Al and Elsie; and one brother, Steven Frettem. She is survived by her husband Vance; daughter, Natalie Cushing; sisters-in-law, Laurel Frettem, Maureen Cushing Funk; brothers-in-law, Michael (Marnie) Cushing and James (Melissa) Cushing; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your favorite animal rescue group. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.