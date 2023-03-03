Judith Ann Stenwick (Nelson)

Judy Stenwick, age 80, of Golden Valley, MN passed away on February 27, 2023. She was born in Red Wing, MN on September 28, 1942, to George and Dorothy Nelson. Judy married Michael Stenwick in 1961. They enjoyed 59 years of marriage together until his passing in September 2022.
Judy graduated from Hamline University in 1964 and became a schoolteacher. She taught kindergarten at Breck School in Golden Valley into her early seventies. She loved her job and the opportunities it gave her to work with and educate young children. She also kept an orderly house for her family while Michael worked long hours as a doctor.
In her leisure time Judy was a voracious reader. She also loved hunting for seashells on her frequent trips with Michael to their condominium on Sanibel Island, Florida. She liked ducks, gardening, the Minnesota Vikings, and relaxing with Michael at their lake home in Wacouta, MN.
Judy is now at peace. She is survived by her son Scott (Maurine) Stenwick, her son Gregg (Melissa) Stenwick, three nephews, Gary, Tim, and Todd, one niece, Lori, and five grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Dorothy, her husband Michael, and her brother, Ronald (June) Nelson.
A Celebration of Life will take place at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, MN on Sunday, March 12th. Visitation 2:30 PM, service at 3:30 PM. The Celebration will also be livestreamed and archived. Interment will take place at Wacouta Cemetery in Red Wing.
Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-439-5511. www.bradshawfuneral.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.