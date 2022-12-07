Joye Sundheim

Joye Anne (Carroll) Sundheim, 95, of Red Wing, died Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at St. Crispin Living Community. She was born October 11, 1927, in Wabasha, to Walter and Clara (Gosse) Saunders. She attended school at St. Felix in Wabasha and worked at the Saunders Café in Wabasha, which her family owned and operated. On May 8, 1946, she was united in marriage to Eugene Carroll at St. Felix Catholic Church. They moved to Red Wing in 1954 where she worked at Larry’s Broiler and at Pamida. On July 11, 1976, Eugene passed away. Joye married Arnold Sundheim on August 9, 1984 while on an Alaskan cruise. They made their home in Cannon Falls. He died December 13, 2007. Joye had been an avid bowler and had even made an appearance on the Bowl-o-Rama in Minneapolis. She was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church during her time in Cannon Falls, and currently a member of the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, making banana bread and traveling. She loved her family dearly, and enjoyed being with them most of all.
She is survived by her children, Dennis Carroll of Red Wing, Steve (Nancy) Carroll of Red Wing, Mary (Joe) Mondry of Red Wing, Colleen (Bruce) Welt of Red Wing, Tim (Cindy) Carroll of Red Wing, Sue (Wayne) Barsness of Stone Lake, WI, Bonnie Viscount of Red Wing, Pat Baker of New Prague, Beth (Dale) Kruse of Red Wing, Peter (Lori) Carroll of Whitesboro, TX and Lisa (Joel) Schafer of Owatonna; 30 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and her four-legged friend, Sawyer. She is also survived by her step-children and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; daughter, Nancy Bussman; son, Bruce Carroll and an infant son, Patrick.
Mass of Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Visitation will be for two hours prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel.
