Joyce Johnson, 95, a resident of St. Crispin’s Assisted Living community, completed her life’s journey on April 16 surrounded by her family and at peace. Joyce’s story began in 1927 in Freedhem, Minnesota, where she was one of seven children in a farming family of proud Swedish heritage. As a young adult, she ventured to California, where she met and married fellow Minnesotan, Harold Johnson. Harold and Joyce had five children and many happy years together at their homes in Red Wing and Mankato, Minnesota. In addition to raising children, Joyce was a talented administrative assistant for public school systems in Red Wing and Mankato, and at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter. Joyce was a loving wife and mother, a devoted grandmother, an avid reader, and in later life, a budding poet. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Aleen Ellison, five siblings, her husband, Harold, and daughter, Lori. She is survived by her sister, Esther (Frank) Nordlie, children, Carol (Jim) Bauer, Jennifer Johnson, Paul (Nancy) Johnson, Lisa (Todd) Wentz, eight grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Family and friends will gather to honor her on Friday, April 21, at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing. Visitation at 1:00 pm; service at 2:00 pm. Private burial. Memorial gifts may be made to First United Methodist Church or Mayo Clinic Foundation. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

