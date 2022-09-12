Joyce Frawley, 88, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9th, 2022, at home, after a second battle with cancer.
Joyce was born on September 15, 1933, on the family farm near Graceville, MN, the daughter of Morris and Ethel (Parker) Jorgenson. Joyce’s family moved to Minneapolis when she was in middle school and where she graduated from West High School in 1951. Joyce had fond memories of spending summers at her grandparents’ (Peter and Hannah Jorgenson) farm near Wheaton, MN after the move to Minneapolis. After high school, Joyce pursued a career as a licensed practical nurse. On November 8, 1954, she married Charles Frawley. The couple spent their years moving to various Minnesota towns for Chuck’s career before settling in Red Wing, MN; Joyce was always able to make fast friendships throughout these moves, many of them lasting her lifetime. Joyce had a variety of jobs over the years, with nursing and caring for others being dominant and, in the years leading up to retirement, spending several years as a potter at the Red Wing Stoneware Company. Joyce and Chuck spent the last twenty years living at a lake home in Welch, MN, enjoying time on the lake with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren before returning to Red Wing last year. Joyce was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church community for many years, a Winger Booster and fan as her children and grandchildren grew up, and a huge Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, and Minnesota Gophers fan. Her passion over the last twenty years has been sewing quilts for every newborn baby she learned about, and even for great-grandchildren that she anticipated arriving in the future. She was preceded in death by her children, Michael, Mary, and Joseph; her parents, Morris and Ethel; and her sister, Elaine. Joyce is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Charles (Rhee) of Huntsville, AL; James (Annette) of New Prague, MN; Cathy (Nick) Ries of Hastings, MN; and John (Anita) of Welch, MN; ten grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren, along with numerous family and friends. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen officiating. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place Thursday at Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter, MN. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
