Joyce Diercks

Joyce G. Diercks, 91, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at Deer Crest. She was born December 10, 1930 in Pepin County, Wisc. to Edmond and Mabel (Lundberg) Larson. She was baptized and confirmed at Lund Covenant Church. She attended school in Pepin County. She worked at the Red Wing Pottery and Mac’s Café.
On June 29, 1957 she was united in marriage to Stanley Curtis Diercks at the Pepin Hill Free Church in Pepin County and together they raised 3 children. She worked at the Ellsworth High School kitchen until her retirement.
Joyce and Stanley always found a Covenant Church to attend.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, quilting and embroidering. She made quilts for all the grandchildren. She loved coffee with friends, walking and garage-saleing.
Joyce is survived by her children, Sherri (Warren) Fox, Scott Diercks, both of Ellsworth, and Ann Diercks of Red Wing; 8 grandchildren, Shawn (Sara) Enberg, Corey (Sadie) Enberg, Christine (Jeremy) Pribbernow, Justin (Nicole) Diercks, Britney (Tony) Diermeier, Danielle Diercks, Katlyn (Tyler) Jones, and Sam Diercks; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Elaine Larson of Elmwood.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley; brother, Jerome Larson and her parents.
Thank you to Potter Ridge and Deer Crest Memory Care. Also a special thank you to the Brighton Hospice care team.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022 at First Covenant Church in Red Wing with Rev. Jim Murphy officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s Association and The American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
