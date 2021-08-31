Joshua Wedrickas

Joshua Joe Wedrickas, 38 of Red Wing, died Monday, August 30, 2021, at his residence. He was born August 8, 1983, in Red Wing to Joseph and Susan (Lichtblau) Wedrickas. He attended Red Wing High School. Josh loved to be outdoors including fishing and camping at DN Campground and was proud of his campfire building skills. Josh was a caring and compassionate person toward others. He was a member of the Red Men Club.
Josh is survived by his mother, Susan Wedrickas of Red Wing; grandmother, Norma Bulver of Wabasha; step-grandmother, Barb Lichtblau of Mazeppa; aunts, Denise (Russell) Braatz of Lake City, Shari (Cliff) Vars of Austin, TX, Tracey Lee of Phenix City, AL; and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph H. Wedrickas; grandfathers, Joseph J. Wedrickas and Dennis Lichtblau; grandmother, Betty Lemmons; cousin, Jolene Stein.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, September 3, 2021 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel with Reverend Justin Boeding officiating. Burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 and for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
