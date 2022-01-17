Joseph Cemensky, Jr.

Joseph Anthony Cemensky, Jr., 71, died unexpectedly, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Regions Hospital. He was a long-time employee of Cemstone. Joe loved dancing and in the past taught country western dancing. He was also a supporter of the Animal Humane Society.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; two children, Adam Connelly and Angie (Mitch) Lowe; four grandchildren, Ian, Maddie, Taylor and Giada; one sister, Connie (Ken) Kallenbach; mother-in-law, Joan Helmer; one brother-in-law, Bryan Helmer along with nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Larry and furkids, Spunky and Serena.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 615 West 5th St., in Red Wing with Reverend Arte Sharot officiating. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 20, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel, 602 Plum St., Red Wing. Memorials are preferred to the Animal Humane Society or First Lutheran Church.
