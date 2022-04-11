Joseph Benjamin Campbell, 59, a member of the Prairie Island Indian Community, died Thursday, April 7, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.
He was born September 30, 1962 in Cass Lake, Minnesota to Joseph and Carol (Demo) Campbell. He attended school in Red Wing and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1980. In 1988 he married his soul mate, Lorina Stone. He worked construction in Oklahoma City and at Treasure Island Casino before buying land in Federal Dam, Minnesota to start a farm where he raised his family.
Joe grew up trapping on Prairie Island which helped to foster a love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed working on his farm and the opportunities it gave him to provide food for his loved ones and friends. He loved cooking and was very good at it. He always used everything he hunted or fished and was always happy to share. For many years he ran a Ribs and Corn stand at the pow wow. He was also a secret pool shark. He loved the game and was happy to show off his skills at the table. He was a jokester and had a great sense of humor. He was a story teller and his outgoing personality and ability to be a social butterfly meant he made friends easily. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and teacher.
He is survived by his wife, Lorina Campbell; mother, Carol (Jim) Woodard; children, George (Alaura) Thompson, Desiree Thompson, Jasmine (Matt) Baker, Bernadine (Matthew) Stone II, Danielle Campbell, Leslie (Rodney) Campbell, Trinity (Tom) Campbell, Otherday Campbell, and his adopted son, Kyle Stangel; many grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; siblings, Tina Jefferson, Bruce Campbell, Christy Childs and Tammy Kolleh; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a multitude of friends.
He is preceded in death by his son; Joseph “Dodoz” Campbell, Jr.; grandson, Marquise; his father, Joseph Campbell, Sr. and many aunts, uncles and other relatives.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at the Prairie Island Community Center. The community meal will start at 1p.m. and a funeral service will begin at 2p.m. A visitation will be 3 p.m. Monday, April 11, 2022 until the time of the service at the Community Center. Burial will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
