John Wright

John Leslie “Jack” Wright of Burnsville, Minnesota, found eternal peace with Jesus his savior on November 23, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1950, to Lloyd and Marion (Finley) Wright in Baldwin, Wisconsin. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1968 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1971 to 1974 in the U.S. and Korea. Upon honorable discharge he was employed by Ace Hardware in Red Wing and then Goodin Company in Minneapolis. He retired from Goodin in 2014. Jack was an accomplished water skier, enjoyed aviation and golf, and spent his happiest moments with his family. Jack is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy (Tillman) Wright; sons Victor and Eric (Kaylee) Wright; grandchildren Layla and Lucas Wright; sister Jean Miller (Wayne) and brother Jim Wright (Julie); many nieces and nephews; and one sister-in-law, Marilyn De Jarlais. Visitation at 10 A.M., Mass of Christian Burial at 11 A.M., and luncheon following, all at Mary, Mother of the Church, 3333 Cliff Road E, in Burnsville on Friday, December 9, 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center - Research are preferred.

