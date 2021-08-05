John was born December 1935 in Williston, ND the 10th child of Frank and Anna (Handly) Weeks. He served in the US Army from 1958 to 1960 and returned to ND where he met and married Sylvia Oian in Sidney, MT September 1962. John was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and active in the church throughout his life.
He and Sylvia made Williston, ND their home where they raised three daughters, Tanquil, Allegra and Holly. In 1993 they moved to the Red Wing area to be near his daughters.
John worked in the sales arena most of his life. He sold cookware, managed an automotive parts store, and owned and operated John’s Dinette & John’s Restaurant. In 1976 he started a long career in insurance.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 59 years, Sylvia, daughters Tanquil Graves, Allegra Weeks and Holly Weeks and one grandson, Peter Graves. He is also survived by one sister, Lenore (Bob) and one brother, Gerald (Julia) and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were an infant daughter, Anna Marie; his parents, 5 sisters and 5 brothers.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, September 9th at 11:00 a.m. at United Lutheran Church in Red Wing, MN.
Memorials may be directed to United Lutheran Church or the Red Wing YMCA.
