John Steffes, age 74, of Red Wing, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023 at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis. Jack was born in Rochester, Minnesota to Rodney and Inez Steffes. After growing up in Rochester, he served for the United States Army from 1969-1972.
After serving in the military, he married his former wife, Linda (Bolson) Steffes and moved to Mazeppa, Minnesota, where they raised three children, Rodney, Steven, and Holly. Jack worked as a machinist at MacTech in Red Wing for many years. He later moved to Red Wing and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and playing cards with friends at the Whistle Stop and American Legion.
John is survived by his former wife, Linda Steffes, his children Rodney (Jennifer) Steffes of Farmington, Steven Steffes of Red Wing, and Holly (Chris) Hotlen of Plainview, his sisters, Mary Anne Peterson of Staples, and Rita (Kenny) Poole of Lake City. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Katie, Jacob, Ryan, Ashley, and Morgan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.