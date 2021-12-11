John M. “Jack” Trittin

John (Jack) M. Trittin, age 55, of Naples FL and formerly of Apple Valley and Red Wing, died unexpectedly of natural causes in Naples, Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Jack Michael, the son of Gerald “Jerry” and Kay (Williams) Trittin was born on April 4, 1966, in Edina. Following his graduation from Apple Valley High School, he attended St. Cloud State University where he ran track and field and played football. Jack was a sports enthusiast who coached youth hockey and was an avid college football fan. His love for the ocean and the outdoors led him to Florida where he lived for the past two years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Jack was a loving father and is survived by his children, Justin, Devin and Victoria; Fiancé, Rayelle Willson, the mother of his three children, Kimberly (Rehder) Egan and his sister, Debbie Vought.
A Celebration of Jack’s Life will be held on Monday, December 27th at 11:00 AM in the chapel at Hosanna Church, in Lakeville MN. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service at Hosanna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.