John L. Selkirk, Jr.

John Lawrence Selkirk, Jr., 75, of Red Wing, passed away from complications due to Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Friday evening, February 18, 2022, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester, surrounded by family. He was born July 31, 1946, in Red Wing, to John and Margaret (Lidberg) Selkirk Sr. He graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1965. He went on to serve in the US Army and Army National Guard for 23 years and is a Vietnam war veteran. He met Janet Marie Suzanne Gomez in 1969 while stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado. They married in 1969 and were blessed with three children; Jannell, John, and Joshua. John worked at the Red Wing Police Department and at Maple Hills Apartments as a property manager and later oversaw other property managers at CommonBond Communities for a combined 30 years. More recently he worked for and retired from First Student Bus Company, where he drove buses and trained drivers. John was honored to serve on the Red Wing City Council for 12 years. He was an avid Vikings and Timberwolves fan, enjoyed boating for many years and looked forward to taking RV trips in retirement. All of this he did with Suzanne by his side.
John is survived by his wife of 53 years Suzanne; his three children, Jannell (Chris) Trobec, John (Tara) Selkirk, III and Joshua (Amanda) Selkirk; six grandchildren, Parker, Sophia, Nakita, Todd, Abigael, and Annabelle; two great grandchildren, Lillian and Gabriel; two brothers, Jim Selkirk and Scott (Lonna) Selkirk along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Jill and later in life by his parents.
The funeral service will be Saturday, February 26th at 10:00 am at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing with a luncheon to follow. There will be no wake/visitation. A private burial will take place at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been made by the family and the Mahn Family Funeral Home.
