John Jerome Marson, 87, of Bay City, WI, formerly of Hudson and Ellsworth, WI, and Red Wing, MN, died May 5 at St. Crispin’s Living Community in Red Wing, MN. He was born on May 18, 1934 in Hudson, WI to Francis and Frances (Feyereisen) Marson. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Hudson High School in 1952. He married Carole M. Anderson of Emerald, WI on July 14, 1954. John farmed with his Dad and served in the Wisconsin National Guard and during that time he worked at Armour Meat Packing in South St. Paul, MN.
In 1973 John and Carole purchased a 120 acre farm south of Ellsworth, WI which they operated during the time that John also worked at 3M until 1979 when John joined Red Wing Shoe Company where he retired from in 2000. Post retirement, John and Carole also did housekeeping at Ferrin’s Furniture in Red Wing, MN for 20 years. John and Carole were lifetime campers and travelers, seeing much of the American west. They also enjoyed northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and especially the Minnesota North Shore area.
John’s most precious time was spent with his 9 children and his many grandchildren. He is survived by his children Robert Marson of Bay City, WI, Terri (Mike) Werner of Cumberland, WI, Debbie Marson of Bay City, WI, Keith (Leanne) Marson of Dandridge, TN, Joe (Wendy) Marson of River Falls, WI, Annette (Jim) Langer, of Ellsworth, WI, Henry (Peggy) Marson of Ellsworth, WI, Mary (Bob) Gadient of Goodhue, MN, Steve (Sherry) Marson of Ellsworth, WI; 22 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and brother Tom Marson of Hudson, WI. John is preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Carole; parents; brother Henry; infant sister Mary Anne; sister in law Mercy Marson; and nephew John R. Marson.
Mass of Christian burial to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Red Wing, MN. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., one hour before the funeral service. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Red Wing, MN. Luncheon at the Holy Family Hall at St. Joseph’s to follow.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
