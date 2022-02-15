John Hinsch

John Henry Hinsch, 86, of Red Wing, passed away peacefully, February 14, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Red Wing surrounded by his family. He was born July 13, 1935 in Red Wing to Edwin and Verona (Vieths) Hinsch. He graduated from Goodhue High School in 1953 and also attended Martin Lutheran College in New Ulm. On July 21, 1956 he married Janice Hilan at Minneola Norwegian Lutheran Church. Together the couple made their home in Welch where they farmed. In addition to farming, John worked for Conagra for 41 years, retiring in 1996.
He was a member of the Son’s of Norway and an active member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church. He served on the church council, volunteered as an usher and was a member of the Early Risers Bible study. John was a gifted singer and he shared his talents with many groups over the years, including the church choir, the Silvertones, and barber shop quartets. Every month for 20 years, John volunteered his time to sing for folks at the Ellsworth nursing home.
He and Janice enjoyed traveling all over the world. Together they visited 31 foreign countries. For 24 years they also wintered in Harlingen, Texas.
John never met a stranger and with his outgoing, positive personality he made friends easily. At Christmas time he dressed up as Santa to visit nursing homes and the Ronald McDonald House. He loved playing with his children and grandchildren and was truly a child at heart.
He will be missed by many, including his wife of more than 65 years, Janice; son, Jonathon; daughter, Janeen (Blake) Immerfall; 4 granddaughters; Stephanie (Tom) Scibora, Megan (Andy) Osterhaus, Christina (Pat) Hill and Dr. Mallory (Dr. Matt) Charging; 7 great-grandchildren; Liam and Sophia Scibora, Ethan and Ella Osterhaus, Theodore “Teddy” Hill, and Kellan and Isla Charging; sisters, Karen (Wayne) Rebischke and Dorothy Sorenson; sister-in-law, Kaye Hinsch; brother-in-law, Roger (Elaine) Hilan; as well as other family and many friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Duane, Eldon, Leon and Marie Hinsch; sisters-in-law, Joan Hinsch and Joann Hilan; brothers-in-law, Lavern Witt, Donald Thomforde and Arlen Sorenson; and in-laws, Leonard and Myrtle Hilan.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Welch. Visitation will be 4 – 7:30p.m., Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel in Red Wing and one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be at Cross of Christ at a later date. Cards may be sent to the funeral home at P.O. Box 111 Red Wing, MN 55066 or online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
