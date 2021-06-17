John E. Handy

John Edward Handy, 78, of Red Wing, died Wednesday, June 16, 2021. He was born April 3, 1943, in Lanesboro, MN, to Louis and Rosemary (Forestall) Handy. He graduated from Pacelli Catholic High School in 1961 where he excelled in both academics and athletics, most notably, in football. Upon graduation, John enlisted in the US Army, serving until he was honorably discharged. He went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Psychology from St. Cloud State and then his master’s degree from Mankato State. He taught for a short time in Mankato before starting his career at MN State Correctional Facility - Red Wing in 1972, where he worked as a Program Director, retiring in 2009. His career at the correctional facility was an important part of his life and he was a very dedicated employee. John’s compassion and integrity was key in improving the lives of a countless number of young men during his career of 37+ years. John also served on Red Wing’s Human Rights Commission for several years bringing with him the same compassion and integrity that served him so well in his professional career. In his family life, he was blessed with 52 years of marriage to Sandy Marcks, and together they had five children. John was always active and enjoyed exercising. For many years, John walked to and from work daily from lower Burnside. Tending to his yard, listening to music and spending time with his dogs, especially Sadie, were all an important part of his life outside of work, but none more than enjoying time with his family over a couple of beers and some good, light-hearted banter. John’s strong and jovial laugh always lit up the room and will forever be remembered by those who shared a room with him. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, of Red Wing; 5 children, Kari (Dale Banitt) Janssen of Red Wing, Marnie Handy of Red Wing, Nicole (Troy) Vincent of New Richmond, WI, Chris (Andrea Schaffer) and Matt Handy both of Red Wing; 9 grandchildren, Brooke, Nick and Brady Janssen, Kayla Handy, Zach and Austin Vincent, Tavis, Madison and Benet Handy; 2 great-grandchildren, Kyle and Odette and 2 brothers, James (Sue) Handy of Florida and David Handy of Mpls. He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Johnny. A celebration of life will be held on July 10th from 1pm-4pm at the American Legion in Red Wing, MN. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
John E. Handy
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!Your notification has been saved.There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog InDon't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Sign up for our daily newsletter
Our Daily Headlines newsletter will get you up to speed on news, events & more
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Recommended for you
Most Popular Stories
Weather
Currently in Cannon Falls
89°F
Sunny
89°F / 72°F
1 PM
91°F
2 PM
92°F
3 PM
90°F
4 PM
88°F
5 PM
89°F
Latest e-Edition
Calendar
© Copyright 2021 Republican Eagle, 120 S. Fourth St. Cannon Falls, MN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.