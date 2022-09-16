John Alexander Young

Passed away on Aug, 25 at the age of 87, born to parents John Orville and Gladys Young. He was born in Goodhue County and raised in Minnesota where he married Beverly Owens, they had 4 children and divorced. John moved to Montana where he married Betty Nordahl Richardson. He was proceeded in death by his parents and sisters, Irene Furchner and Jeanette Nelson; He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Betty Young; siblings Roseanne Powers, Leroy Young, Lowell (Judy) Young, Richard (Sandy) Beckman, Victoria Golden; children Gary (Trudy) Young, Timothy Young, James (Terri) Young, Mary Gerken and stepchildren Traci (Bill) Matlock, Shawn (Kerry) Richardson; 8 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family; and his best friend Lilo.
On Thurs, Sept 29, Graveside Service will be held at 10:30 in Burnside Cemetery and Celebration of Life begins at 12:00 noon at the Bluffs in Hager City.
