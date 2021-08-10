Joel Ole Vold, age 80 of Cannon Falls, was called home to Jesus on Sunday, February 7th, 2021.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Sep. 4 at 1:00 pm at the Cannon Falls Cemetery. Following the service, a gathering will be held at East Side Park, Cannon Falls.
