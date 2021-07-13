JoAnne Lee Burkard, 85, of Red Wing, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, at her home at Potter Ridge. She was born May 14, 1936, in Red Wing, to LeRoy “Fritz” and Mabel (Rauenhorst) Eastman. She was a 1954 graduate of Ellsworth High School, and shortly after, was united in marriage to Carl “Pug” Burkard, on Oct. 15, 1954. They lived in Red Wing for a time before locating to different areas, mainly in Wisconsin, for Carl’s work. They spent a few years in Sheboygan Falls, where they raised a majority of their five children, and later moved to Sheboygan. After her children were older, she worked at Trilling Tru Value Hardware and then as an administrative assistant for Bemis Manufacturing and later at Stubenrauch Associates Architects. After retiring, she and Carl came back to the area, living in Hager City and eventually Red Wing. JoAnne enjoyed watching sports, playing bridge, visits with her grandchildren and having an Old Fashioned or two before dinner. She is survived by her children, Timothy (CJ) Burkard of Canyon Lake, TX, Jill (Sean) Skaaland of Chaseburg, WI, Robert (Jill) Burkard of Oconomowoc, WI, Scott (Anita) Burkard of Camas, WA and Michael (Sandy) Burkard of Inver Grove Heights and grandchildren, Hayley (Caleb) Davidson, Casey & Lindsey Skaaland, Jack, Sarah, David, Thomas and Michael Burkard, Natalie (Ian) Anderson and Bridget (Cole) Petrie. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gary Eastman; daughter, Jane Burkard and husband, Carl “Pug” Burkard; father and mother in-law, Carl & Veronica Burkard & brother & sister in-law, Cal & Mina Burkard;. Mass of the Resurrection will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021 at the Church of St. Joseph with Father Brandon Theisen presiding. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
JoAnne L. Burkard
