Joan Sharp passed away peacefully on February 24, 2022, in Rochester, MN. She was preceded in death by her husband David Sharp. Joan was born on March 28,1946, in Forest City, Iowa. She graduated from Red Wing High School in 1964. Joan married her husband Dave in 1966 at the First Baptist Church of Red Wing. In 1968 they moved to Minneapolis and lived there for 41 years. Later in life, they returned to Red Wing and moved to Eagle Ridge where they met many wonderful neighbors who became their friends. No memorial service is immediately planned at this time. We would like to thank the wonderful staff at Heartland Hospice for their heartfelt care of Joan in her final months.

