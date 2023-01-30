Joan Marlene Eisenmenger, 82, of Frontenac, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Deer Crest Assisted Living.
She was born August 31, 1940 in Jackson, Minnesota to Harry and Cleo (Dunlavey) Newman. On October 24, 1959 she married James Eisenmenger. Joan worked at Wild Wings in Lake City for 17 years and another 15 years at Acrotech. She enjoyed walking and biking in Frontenac State Park. She enjoyed camping with family and friends. She was a skilled quilter and liked to read and listen to country music. Joan enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her beloved dogs.
She is survived by children, Steven Eisenmenger, Susan Eisenmenger, and Tracey (Tony) Wiech; grandchildren, Ashley (Thomas) Gerberding and Amanda Windels; great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Henry, Jake and Dean; one sister, Sandi Fix.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, James; sister, Arla Carlson; and her parents.
A Celebration of Life will be 12 - 4 p.m., Saturday, July 8, 2023 at the Frontenac Sportsmans Club. Burial will be at Frontenac Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
