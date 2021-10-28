Jerry Roth

Jerry Lee Roth, 67, of Red Wing, died Wednesday October 27, 2021, at St. Marys Hospital in Rochester. He was born November 13 1953, in Red Wing to Marvin and Deloris (Nash) Roth. He attended St. Joseph Schools and graduated from Red Wing Central High School in 1973. He worked for Gould Manufacturing in Lake City then for Red Wing Malting Company. He was an over the road truck driver for Red Wing Shoe Company and later worked in the Red Wing Shoe Company warehouse. He worked for MJS and most recently for Aslakson Service Inc. He married Jody Jenkins October 4, 2003, at Mississippi National Golf Course in Red Wing. He was a hard-working dedicated person and when his mother was still living he would take her to dialysis in between his work. He was an avid NASCAR fan and attended events throughout the US , also raced his own stock car at the Hiawatha Speedway. More than anything Jerry enjoyed being with his family.
He is survived by his wife Jody; four nephews, Jared Baloun of Windom, Trevor Baloun of Mankato, Brady Baloun of Windom, and James Jenkins of Spirit Lake, IA; aunts and uncles, Jim Nash of Red Wing, Linda (Dick) Brunkhorst of Red Wing and Mary Nash of Red Wing along with many other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Patricia; one brother, Terry and his cat, Cloudy.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Reverend Dana Jackson officiating. Burial will be at the Burnside Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, November 1, 2021, at the Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.mahnfamilyfunerahome.com
