Jerry Holm

Jerry Lars Holm, 65, of Red Wing, died on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Methodist Campus in Rochester. He was born in Red Wing on December 10, 1956, to Wilfred and Janice (Larson) Holm. He graduated in 1975 from Red Wing High School and attended Red Wing Technical College for Truck Driving. He spent his lifelong career working for Holm Brothers Construction. He was united in marriage to Denise Carlson on September 12, 1981, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hay Creek. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church and the 49ers Union. His passions were hunting, fishing, and sports. In his younger years, he was a three sport athlete in high school and he played baseball for the Red Wing Scarletts. He also enjoyed being with his family and especially attending his grandchildren’s events.
He is survived by his wife, Denise; two sons, Ryan (Michelle) Holm of Goodhue and Kevin (Elyse) Holm of Jackson, MN; five grandchildren, Carson, Hayden, Bree, Bryleigh, and Jaceson Holm; siblings, Jill Mehrkens of Wacouta, Tom (Dr. Angela Medina) Holm of Vadnais Heights, and Jack (Lynn) Holm of Red Wing; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; mother-in-law, Vera Carlson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Dean (Diane) Carlson of Red Wing, James (Cindy) Carlson of Red Wing, and Bruce (Jennifer) Carlson of Red Wing.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one nephew, Jacob Carlson; and father-in-law, Russell Carlson.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hay Creek with Reverend Lowell Sorenson officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church. Masks are encouraged. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery in Red Wing. Memorials are preferred to the Red Wing Baseball Association or an organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.