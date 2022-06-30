Jerry Banitt

Jerry W. Banitt, age 78 of Welch, died at his home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Jerry was born on May 21, 1944 in Red Wing, the son of Donald and Adeline (Groth) Banitt. He graduated from Cannon Falls High School and went on to serve during Vietnam with the US Air Force from 1962-66.
He married Marjorie Pollard on October 5, 1963. He worked at Spectro Alloys Corporation for 27 years, retiring in 2006.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Marjorie; sons, William Banitt and Justin (Sara) Banitt; grandchildren, Benjamin Banitt, Samuel Banitt, Tyler Buck, Derrick Buck, and Jason Berg; sister, Mary (Junior) Toledo; brother, Jeff (Sheri) Banitt; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carol Mitchener; and brothers, Howard, Richard, Michael, and Theodore.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Calvary Christian Church in Hastings. The date and time are pending. Private interment with military honors will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Arrangements by Lundberg Funeral Home, Cannon Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.LundbergFuneral.com.
